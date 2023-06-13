Let’s be clear: The settlements agreed to by CVS and Walgreens, two companies that operate pharmacies in the four GLOW region counties, close the book on ongoing lawsuits by other states. It’s not as if New York State Attorney General Letitia James alone had them in the crosshairs. This was a class-action effort.
But it can’t be denied that the settlements — the final step in a long process — grew out of a lawsuit accusing the two major national retail pharmacy chains of failing to properly regulate opioid prescriptions, thereby adding to the opioid crisis.
Both companies have also agreed to requirements that the pharmacies must monitor, report and share data about suspicious activity related to opioid prescriptions. That includes pharmacies across New York state, whose areas — both urban and rural — continue to experience the disastrous effects of opioid addiction in individuals and society as a whole.
The settlement funds, coming in at about $550 million, are part of more than $2.6 billion secured from opioid manufacturers, distributors and prescribers. Funds from the settlement agreement are expected to start becoming available to state and local governments by the end of the year.
The Attorney General put it bluntly: “For years, CVS and Walgreens peddled deadly opioids and these historic agreements hold these companies accountable for their role in this public health crisis.”
James is hoping that the funds culled from the settlements to support abatement, treatment and education are an antidote for the opioid crisis, and are not just drops in the bucket. We will hope along with her.