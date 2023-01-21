Addressing the need

Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul delivers the 2023 State of the State address Jan. 10 in Albany. Courtesy of the Office of the Governor

In her second State of the State address, Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul outlined an am-bitious plan for improving New York’s response to mental health concerns.

Hochul delivered her speech Jan. 11 in Albany. She identified some of the factors that have exacerbated mental health issues for numerous individuals and offered her proposals for enhancing services.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1