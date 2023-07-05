Two rulings issued last week by the U.S. Supreme Court affect higher education, and authorities need to consider how to respond appropriately.
By a 6-3 vote Thursday, justices struck down affirmative action programs carried out by Harvard University and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. According to the majority opinion, these initiatives violate the Equal Protection Clause in the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.
In another 6-3 decision Friday, the court rejected the Biden administration’s attempt to cancel about $400 billion worth of student loan debt. Justices ruled that officials in the executive branch of the federal government overstepped their authority in declaring they would forgive student loans.
Many individuals have lamented how these Supreme Court decisions will adversely affect efforts to recruit racial minorities to colleges and universities as well as saddle students with an enormous amount of debt. No one can doubt the rulings will hamper some people as feared.
However, it’s not enough to criticize the court for the difficulties these rulings will impose. What’s most important is for leaders in higher education to focus on how they will react to the decisions. They need to identify solutions to concerns raised by people who oppose how the Supreme Court addressed these cases.
Regarding affirmative action, authorities must examine the challenges faced by racial minorities in getting into good colleges and universities as well as what they confront once on campus. While it’s good that schools are committed to ensuring they maintain a diverse student body, this has little benefit if black and Hispanic students experience problems they can’t overcome.
“Nationally, white students at public colleges are two and a half times more likely to graduate than black students and 60% more likely to graduate than Latino students,” according to an article published Oct. 10, 2021, by The Hechinger Report. “A range of reasons contribute to these gaps. Financial pressure — whether sheer lack of funds or the need to hold down a paying job while in college — is a primary reason. Spending excessive time in remedial classes that carry no college credit but drain financial aid is another. Many black and Latino students may also drop out because they feel excluded or isolated.”
Addressing the education achievement gap between white students and racial minorities is critical. Obviously, racial discrimination plays a significant part in this.
But educational performance on the elementary and high school levels for all students has continued to decline as demonstrated by recent figures. Far too many students are not prepared for the academic rigors of college life, and officials need to make more efforts to reverse this trend.
While well intentioned, the Biden administration’s loan forgiveness program did nothing to resolve why so many students have so much debt. Its only accomplishment would be to push this debt from the individuals who agreed to repay these loans to American taxpayers.
Loan forgiveness in no way addresses the egregious costs of higher education, which leads to student debt. If students want to continue pursuing a college degree, they’ll incur more debt — and then what? Should the government keep forgiving this ongoing debt in perpetuity?
Authorities need to work at ensuring minority students are better prepared for college so they’ll be able to compete during the admission process. And initiatives must be implemented to curb the escalating costs of higher education so students won’t be forced to take on so much debt. The effects of the Supreme Court’s rulings will be overcome only when we commit to resolving these issues at their root cause.