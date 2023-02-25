This editorial was published in the Baltimore Sun

One of the curiosities to rise out of the Norfolk Southern train derailment that spilled toxic chemicals in East Palestine, Ohio, on Feb. 3, and caused a dayslong fire, has been the outcry from Republican opinion leaders. High-profile conservatives -- from U.S. Sen. J.D. Vance of Ohio to Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas -- have questioned whether the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the U.S. Department of Transportation and President Joe Biden have done enough to help Upper Ohio Valley residents and protect other U.S. communities from similar disasters. Given the party’s usual disdain for environmental causes, the not-so-subtle messaging has been pretty amazing: A large corporation is under-regulated, the federal government needs to be more aggressive with polluters, and Americans must be wary of toxic chemicals and their transport.

Tribune Wire