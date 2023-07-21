Thieves are always looking for ways to steal other people’s money and data.
This means we must be vigilant about thwarting these crooks to the greatest extent possible. Recent news reports document how the effort to protect ourselves from such individuals continues.
Walmarts in Central New York and the Southern Tier were hit by a card skimming scam in early July. This technology sends credit card information to a removable device.
Three people are wanted in connection with the crimes and state police are asking for people’s help in identifying or capturing them.
Skimmers have been placed at Walmart stores in Auburn, East Syracuse, Camillus and Fulton/Granby, and as relatively close by as the town of Erwin in Steuben County. The skimmers were all reported installed around July 2 and found on July 5.
At the Erwin Walmart, store employees discovered the device and immediately removed it, troopers said in a news release.
The skimming device had been manufactured to fit over the existing credit card scanner. It was equipped with a similar keypad and markings and was used to steal account information from unsuspecting customers, troopers said.
It can be difficult for people to tell the difference and many find their personal information hacked by scammers as a result.
The ongoing investigation has determined that three subjects had entered the establishment on the morning of July 3, 2023, and secretly installed the device.
Troopers have said credit card skimming can result in serious consequences for those whose information has been compromised.
“Although many banks provide no protection for victims, they will generally freeze the account while they investigate, limiting victims’ account access. Although the federal Fair Credit Billing Act limits liability on credit cards to no more than $50 for unauthorized use, debit and ATM cards limit your potential loss to $50 only if you notify bank of a fraudulent transfer within two days of the theft,” according to an article posted by Bentley University in Waltham, Massachusetts. “If you do not report the theft within two months, your entire bank account is in jeopardy. In addition to the direct loss you may incur, the fraudulent charges made using information stolen through a skimmer can quickly have a negative effect on your credit report — which can take months to correct.”
According to the FBI, skimming happens when a device is illegally installed on ATMs, point-of-sale terminals or gas pumps to capture and record someone’s credit or debt card information. Criminals can use the data to make fake credit and debit cards and steal money from their victims. Skimming costs financial institutions and consumers an estimated $1 billion annually
Law enforcement officials recommend the following steps in protecting yourself from having your credit card information stolen:
n Inspect the machine to see if someone has tampered with it.
n Use bank ATMs rather than ones that are privately owned.
n Look over the keypad to see if anything seems unusual.
n Shield your personal identification number from prying eyes.
n Use a mobile wallet rather than swiping your card.
n Pay for gas inside the store instead of at the pump.
n Monitor your bank accounts regularly to determine if anything is out of the ordinary.
Safeguarding sensitive information is vitally important. Learn how crooks are trying to steal your data and take appropriate steps to block them.