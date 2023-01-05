While it’s hard to imagine Congress left many things out of the 4,000-page omnibus spending bill President Joe Biden signed into law last week, there were some key omissions. Among the least explicable was the Afghan Adjustment Act.

During America’s chaotic withdrawal from Kabul in 2021, the Biden administration granted so-called humanitarian parole to more than 70,000 Afghan evacuees to allow their entry into the U.S. The designation expires after two years. Almost half of these evacuees don’t qualify for special immigrant visas set aside for Afghans who fought alongside American troops or worked directly for U.S. government agencies. Among them are civil society leaders, women’s rights activists, journalists and others who worked to advance U.S. policy and build a more open Afghan society.

Tribune Wire