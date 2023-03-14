Batavia, NY (14020)

Today

Snow this morning will transition to snow showers this afternoon. High 28F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low near 20F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.