The alarming rise of extremist anger solves nothing

Democratic state Rep. Justin Jones of Nashville gestures during a vote on his expulsion from the state legislature at the State Capitol Building on April 6, 2023, in Nashville, Tennessee. He was expelled after he and two other Democratic reps led a protest at the Tennessee State Capital building in the wake of a mass shooting where three students and three adults were killed on March 27 at the Covenant School in Nashville. (Seth Herald/Getty Images/TNS)

This editorial was published in the Chicago Tribune

All that Tennessee Republicans achieved with the expulsion of two duly elected Democratic Party members of the Tennessee legislature was to provide raw material for social media-fueled outrage, help the Democratic fundraising arm and turn a pair of progressive young Black legislators into national political figures.

Tribune Wire