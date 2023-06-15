In case you hadn’t noticed, climate change hit us right between the eyes last week.
Wildfires raging out of control near Quebec sent a dense, copious smoke plume southeast, borne by a confluence of the jet stream and upper level storm system, and settled it over the GLOW region for days. The results were air quality alerts, eye irritation, an acrid odor, sunsets that were an unearthly purple-pink instead of yellow and health advisories warning people with respiratory illnesses, the elderly and children to stay indoors. Gov. Kathy Hochul even announced the state was sending pandemic-style masks to nursing homes.
We experienced the worst air-quality emergency in New York state since the 1960s. Images of New York City choked by a thick, smoky haze and photographs taken here showing a pallid overcast sky, neither cloud nor dusk, were reminiscent of news photos taken in cities such as Tokyo, London and Los Angeles gripped by a sickly smog. Except this wasn’t happening in cities thousands of miles away. It was right here in our backyard, over our towns and villages.
It might be easy to dismiss this unprecedented atmospheric phenomenon as mere coincidence or the voice of Chicken Little, but there has been a notable increase in the number of wildfires across the nation. In 1985, the amount of American forest destroyed by wildfires was about 3 million acres, but in 2021, that figure more than doubled to about 7 million acres, according to U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
This requires a serious and sober discussion. One one hand, area residents are feeling real effects, but any steps to combat climate change also need to be practical, affordable and palatable for people to enact.
The same could be argued at the federal and global levels. Nobody wants to live in a smog zone.
Smoky pollutants blown into every corner of town doesn’t just happen to the other guy anymore. You don’t need to look farther than the numerous rural counties locally and statewide to see the kind of display people experienced last week.