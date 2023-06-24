It’s once again time to honor graduating seniors throughout our region – and each year graduation time brings a plethora of emotions that include both happiness and sadness. It’s the joy of a loved one taking a major step on the road of life coupled with the sadness knowing he or she is closer to leaving the safety net of home, whether it be college, a career, the armed forces or another venture. It’s a bittersweet time, but those celebrating a graduation should take to time to appreciate the moment – for they will never pass this way again.
Graduates must take the time to celebrate with family and friends, then take a deep breath. Your future is now and how well you succeed in life depends on how much effort you put into reaching your goals -and don’t be afraid to aim high. But know that life is full of challenges and graduation means these young adults will have to learn how to overcome a plethora of obstacles along their path.
Undoubtedly, graduates will get advice from parents, teachers and all the speakers at the graduation ceremony. Heed that advice. Here we will give bits and pieces of sage advice to all you graduates, and if you just follow a handful, it will help you navigate the road of life – and know there will be many bumps along the ride.
Always try to focus on the positives of a situation rather than the negatives. Too often something bad happens and all the focus is on how bad it is. Seek the positive in everything, such as what can be learned, what new path can you take or how can you avoid the pitfall in the future. Life is full of learning so embrace that concept. It’s not what happens to you, it’s how you respond that matters most.
Life will have its ups and downs, that is unavoidable. There will be good times and bad times. Remember not to dwell on either, when things are good enjoy them, but know things can get bad at any moment, and in similar fashion, don’t let bad times keep you down. It will get better. There is a constant ebb and flow and the only constant in life is change.
History is full of people who fell flat, were terribly unsuccessful at first, but through perseverance and hard work, they reached success.
Take responsibility for your actions and don’t blame others. You cannot control the action of others, but you can control how you respond to them. Recognize when a situation is petty and have the wisdom to know when it’s time to move along. Don’t hold grudges and let small things bog you down.
There’s an old saying that “things could be better but they can also be worse.” Embrace that concept. Learn to appreciate the things you have rather than dwell on what you don’t have. Always know that there are people who have far less than you do.
You are in control of your own destiny. It’s your life, but try not to burn bridges, you may have to cross that road again.
Appreciate your loved ones and family, even if you don’t get along. One day they won’t be around and you’ll think about things you could have done better, but it will be too late. Having regrets is a heavy burden to carry.
Be curious about everything. Smile a lot, it actually spreads positive waves in your brain. Show empathy toward others and do not judge, you do not know what crisis or situation someone else has to deal with that impacts their behavior. Think before you act.
Don’t follow others who lead you down the wrong path. You will eventually lose touch with many of your high school classmates and peer pressure won’t be as high. The things that were important in high school may no longer matter. You’ll meet new friends and form new relationships. Some of you will move on the college and the people you meet and connect with will become your new circle. Be excited about the new opportunities.
Make things happen. Don’t be afraid to fail. Remember, every failure is a success if you learn something from it. Don’t be afraid to take chances and explore every opportunity. The world is yours, but never forget your roots. It’s who you are, but don’t dwell on the past or past failures, focus on the today and future success.
Congratulations to the Class of 2023 in Genesee, Livingston, Orleans and Wyoming counties, and remember, life is a journey, not a destination - and follow your heart, it knows the way.