Batavia, NY (14020)

Today

Windy with periods of rain and snow this morning. Then mainly rain for the afternoon. Thunder possible. High 53F. Winds SE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Cloudy and windy with rain ending overnight. Thunder possible. Low near 35F. Winds WSW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90%.