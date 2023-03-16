Members of the U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments Feb. 28 in two cases challenging the decision by President Joseph R. Biden Jr. to cancel more than $400 billion in student debt.

During his administration, President Donald J. Trump paused student loan payments in March 2020 to help students affected by the novel coronavirus pandemic. In August, Biden announced that he would continue this pause until the end of 2022.

