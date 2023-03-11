Don’t get stuck

State authorities are appealing a previous court ruling that invalidated their mandate for all eligible health care workers to be fully vaccinated against the novel coronavirus. Scott Olson/Getty Images/Tribune News Service

State officials doubled down on their quest to reinstate a novel coronavirus vaccine mandate for health care workers despite the fact that it’s not as necessary as it once was and appears to have no sound legal foundation.

On Feb. 28, the state Supreme Court Appellate Division granted a temporary stay against a Jan. 13 ruling that invalidated the state’s directive that all eligible health care workers had to be fully vaccinated. New York authorities said they would appeal the decision striking down this rule, which led to the temporary block.

