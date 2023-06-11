Education officials have devised another method of enticing young adults into attending State University of New York schools.
Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul announced June 1 that the state’s 125,000 high school seniors outside of New York City who are graduating will be automatically enrolled in their local community college this fall. She proposed this earlier this year as part of her 2023 State of the State agenda.
City University of New York has adopted the same plan, informing New York City’s 65,000 graduating seniors that they have been accepted into the CUNY system.
This is an interesting approach to keeping New York graduates inside the state to attend college. There’s no doubt it’s an attempt to reverse a troubling trend at SUNY schools that has been ongoing for more than a decade.
An Oct. 19, 2021, article published by the Democrat & Chronicle focused on declining enrollment. The newspaper reported that overall enrollment at SUNY schools decreased nearly 20% over the previous decade.
Campuses in Western New York have not been immune. Between the fall of 2011 and the fall of 2021, enrollment dropped by 19.3% at SUNY Geneseo, or nearly 1,100 students; 16.3% at SUNY Brockport, of 1,372 students; 41% at SUNY Buffalo State, or 5,001 students; 33.2% at SUNY Fredonia, or 1,900 students; and 3% at SUNY Alfred, or 108 students. Only the state University at Buffalo bucked the trend, seeing enrollment increase by 11.9%, or 3,422 students.
Community colleges saw even bigger decreases. Enrollment at Genesee Community College was down 35.5%, or 2,555 students from 2011 to 2021. Among other schools: Erie Community College was down 45.7%, or 6,485 students; Finger Lakes Community College was down 23.3%, or 1,587 students; Monroe Community College was down 49.4%, or 8,738 students; and Niagara County Community College was down 40.7%, or 2,913 students.
The trend continued in 2022 with enrollment in four-year SUNY schools down a total of 15,000 students in 2022, according to SUNY figures.
SUNY Geneseo reported enrollment of 4,210 total students in fall 2022, a decrease of 362 students from the previous fall, or 8.6%.
A Dec. 11, 2022, article by the Buffalo News showed continuing declines at most Buffalo-area SUNY schools. Among them: SUNY Buffalo State was at 6,441 students, down 756 students, or 10.5%; and Fredonia was at3,524 students, down 296 students, or 7.7%. The state University of Buffalo remained somewhat stable in fall 2022 at 32,118 students, down 164 students, or 0.5% from the previous year.
Enrollment at SUNY’s community colleges was at 159,333 students in fall 2022, compared to 243,007 in 2012, according to SUNY. That represents a decline of 83,674 students or 34.4%.
Nationally, higher education enrollment is down 4.2% post-pandemic, according to U.S. News and World Report, with community colleges and small public schools seeing the biggest loses. Large, well-endowed and top-tier universities were starting to see a rebound, the article said.
It’s true that the novel coronavirus pandemic influenced these figures. But the fact remains that student body numbers have been dwindling for years.
The outmigration of New York residents overall — which has been well documented for years — has affected SUNY enrollment as well. When families leave due to high taxes and worsening career prospects, fewer students remain in the K-12 school system. This lowers the number of high school seniors available to apply for college admission.
Hochul’s announcement adheres to a pattern of far-reaching plans to boost SUNY enrollment.
In 2017, then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo introduced the Excelsior Scholarship. This offered qualified students free tuition for all four years with no minimum academic standards to maintain— the first such program in the nation.
However, the declining enrollment numbers and statistics pertaining to the Excelsior Scholarship show this isn’t working as well as intended.
And perhaps de-emphasizing the need for students to make the grade is contributing to the lack of success on the state’s part in increasing enrollments.
In April, the SUNY Board of Trustees voted to drop its requirement for students to submit ACT and SAT scores for admission. This rule began during the pandemic but will now continue indefinitely.
Is this sending the message that academic performance is a diminished priority for SUNY officials? Lowering standards does not instill confidence that students will receive the best education possible. And it won’t resolve SUNY’s problem with declining enrollments.
The Foundation for Research and Equal Opportunity published a Dec. 12 story on its website ranking state public university systems on their median return on investment. ROI is defined by the organization as “the amount a student can expect to gain financially from each individual degree.”
These scores were derived by comparing “the main financial benefit of college — the increase in lifetime income attributable to the degree — to the costs, including tuition and foregone earnings.” The group gave New York a negative ROI score of 33%.
SUNY officials did point to one sign of optimism: an increase in applications for fall 2023. Applications to four-year SUNY schools was up 72% and for community colleges were up 27%. This may represent a return to normal post-pandemic, but it also served to illustrate how far enrollment has declined among SUNY institutions.
There are many wonderful SUNY schools and some exceptional programs. We are proud of what’s being accomplished on campuses across Western New York and believe students offer the hope of a brighter future for our state.
But SUNY obviously has some issues to resolve, and it’s reasonable to question whether Hochul’s latest announcement will improve conditions. State officials need to thoroughly examine what’s behind the decrease in enrollments and address the problem at its core.