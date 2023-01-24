Endless fabrications

U.S. Rep. George A.D. Santos, R-Queens, walks to a closed-door GOP caucus meeting at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 10. Drew Angerer/Getty Images/Tribune News Service

Given the long list of falsehoods he has spread about himself, it’s bewildering to consider how George A.D. Santos won a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives with so little examination of his background.

Much of what he touted about his life — his family’s history, his work experience, his community involvement — is not true. Once outed for all these lies, Santos claimed that he had merely “embellished” his résumé.

