A report from a group of economists recently demonstrated how much the United States benefits from the presence of immigrants.
The paper was prepared by the National Bureau of Economic Research, “a private, nonpartisan organization that facilitates cutting-edge investigation and analysis of major economic issues,” according to information from its website. The authors of the report were led by Shai Bernstein.
Immigrant inventors in the [United States] are ‘substantially’ more productive than native-born scientists, according to a paper from the National Bureau of Economic Research. About 36% of the innovative output of the past three decades can be attributed to immigrants — who make up 16% of the country’s inventors, the paper concludes. Foreign-born inventors are directly behind almost a quarter of all patents, and their work indirectly contributes to additional findings by U.S.-born scientists,” an article published Jan. 3 by Bloomberg reported. “The researchers looked at metrics including the number of patents, patent citations and the economic value of patents since 1990. The contribution of high-skilled immigrants is broad — not particularly concentrated in specific sectors — but they generate a significant share of innovative output in the technology, medical and chemical industries, according to the study. The paper also finds that foreign-born inventors tend to have more collaborators than native scientists and are more likely to work with other immigrants.
“These inventors ‘appear to facilitate the importation of foreign knowledge into the [United States], with immigrant inventors relying more heavily on foreign technologies and collaborating more with foreign inventors,’ the authors wrote. Immigration rebounded in 2022 after two years of restrictions and visa backlogs due to the COVID-19 crisis. The pandemic accelerated declines that started under former President Donald Trump, and the lack of immigrants is among the contributing factors to shortages in the labor market today. Even with the recent influx, there are about 1.7 million fewer working-age immigrants living in the [United States] than there would have been if immigration had continued at its pre-2020 pace, separate research shows. About 600,000 of those missing immigrants would have been college educated.”
This paper focused on immigrants who are entrepreneurial by nature. The conclusions reached by the authors of this paper should come as no surprise to people familiar with the profound influence that foreign-born individuals have had on the U.S. business sector.
“Immigrant entrepreneurs have long been an important part of America’s economic success story. Some of the largest and most recognizable American companies were founded by immigrants or the children of immigrants, including household names such as Apple and Costco, as well as newcomers to the Fortune 500 list like Broadcom and Intuit. Even Levi’s was created by two immigrants, Levi Strauss from Germany and Jacob Davis from Latvia, who invented that now iconic staple of the American wardrobe — blue jeans,” according to a story published March 14 by SHRM Executive Network. “Since our first New American Fortune 500 report in 2011, NAE found that more than two out of every five Fortune 500—the 500 largest corporation by revenue in the country — had at least one immigrant or child-of-immigrant founder. This pattern has continued over the years since. This year, we find that an even higher share — almost 45% — of Fortune 500 companies were founded by immigrants or their children.”
American society has long thrived on the innovation and cultural treasures of new generations of immigrants. Most of us are either immigrants or their descendants.
The bigots who oppose even the lawful flow of immigrants here don’t have our nation’s best interests at heart. Many of those from other countries come to the United States eager to improve their lives with the advantages this country offers — and they enhance our lives in the process.
