When HIV and AIDS became a public health crisis in the early 1980s, government authorities were justifiably concerned about the nation’s supply of blood.

Little was known about the virus and the disease it caused during that time. And because HIV appeared to be more prevalent among gay and bisexual men, officials opted to bar them from donating blood. They argued that it was vital to protect Americans from infected blood.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1