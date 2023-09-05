One social media giant has clarified the relationship it wants to have with news organizations, and it’s embarrassing.
Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, began removing news content from these platforms in Canada. So even if users from other countries post links to news articles, Canadians are prohibited from seeing them.
A new law in Canada, The Online News Act, will go into effect in December. It will “require technology companies to license news content through agreements with individual publishers, or groups of publishers, and then pay news outlets for linking to their articles,” according to a story published Aug. 3 by The New York Times.
“Meta this week began blocking news from appearing on its platforms in Canada, the latest twist in its standoff with the government over a new law that will require technology companies to compensate domestic publishers for using their content. The law comes at a time when the news industry in Canada, as in much of the world, is shrinking under the pressure of lower advertising revenues and depends on social networks for much of its readership,” the article reported. “The new law will not go into effect until December, but Meta has launched something of a pre-emptive strike with a news blockade that it said will roll out over a few weeks. Facebook and Instagram users in Canada will be unable to share links to news articles from local or international outlets anywhere on their accounts, including in short video posts called ‘reels’ or in the comment sections of other posts.”
Social media companies earn revenue from advertisers by placing ads in people’s content feeds. Since many people use these platforms to share news stories — including media organizations — so it seems reasonable for the companies to share some of the income they derive from this content.
A similar idea in the United States has been discussed in Congress over the past few years. The Journalism Competition and Preservation Act would allow media companies a four-year exemption from anti-trust laws to negotiate with big tech firms over revenue-sharing issues. But the legislation has been mired in committee and doesn’t seem to be headed anywhere in the near future.
Australia passed its own law in 2021 along the same lines. Meta temporarily blocked news on Facebook there. But then it negotiated with news organizations to share about $200 million in revenue.
Representatives from Meta testified before a Canadian committee in October. They expressed the corporation’s concerns about the pending law.
According to an Oct. 21 news release, Meta reported: “Posts with links to news articles make up less than 3% of what people see in their Facebook feed, and Canadians tell us they want to see less news and political content. We have repeatedly shared with the government that news content is not a draw for our users and is not a significant source of revenue for our company.”
This is an incredibly weak argument. If the number of news items shared on Facebook and Instagram in Canada is so small, the amount of revenue that Meta would need to share would be minor as well. Why would the company damage its reputation for such a paltry sum?
The reality is that Meta simply doesn’t want to share any of the money it makes from the news stories shared on its platforms. Officials with the corporation need to recognize the reasonable request made by news outlets and negotiate agreements that are fair for everyone.