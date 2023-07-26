Just like that, fair season is upon us. We’ve sailed past Memorial Day and Independence Day and are well into summer. Before you realize it, it’ll be time for the kids to had back to school and you may wonder where did the summer go.
But for the next several weeks we’ll experience one of the best parts of summer – fair season.
The 184th Genesee County Fair kicked off Friday in Batavia and continues through Saturday. The Orleans County Fair returned this Monday in Albion and runs through Saturday.
Then, next month the Wyoming County Fair runs Aug. 12 to 19 at the fairgrounds in Pike.
And the Hemlock “Little World’s” Fair in Livingston County concluded its annual run – which dates to 1857, a remarkable 166 years.
If you haven’t been to a county fair in a few years, go and explore. You will surely find something you like.
Don’t think that if you’ve been before, you’ve seen all you need. Each year, the organizers of these fairs seek to bring new attractions and offer new kinds of fun and games for fairgoers.
So far, the weather has been just right – comfortable temperatures, and no rain – to encourage fairgoers to spend time exploring the many attractions, exhibits, food, entertainment and events that fill each of these fairs’ grounds.
The four-county GLOW region is lucky to have an institution like the county fair. It provides affordable summer entertainment, encourages community, and provides opportunities for young and old alike to display their talents or enjoy a ride on the midway.
Each of the county fairs have a strong 4-H component, from animal shows to home and craft exhibits and activities for fair visitors.
The rides and cotton candy and taffy are all fun. But what makes these fairs so special, and important, is that it serves as a reminder of our strong agricultural past, and that we have a strong agriculture future here in Genesee, Livingston, Orleans and Wyoming counties.
Take a break this week and visit the fair.
If you do, don’t forget to visit the agricultural exhibits and thank the farmers and their children for all they do.
You know the saying on the bumper sticker - No Farms, No Food. It’s true.