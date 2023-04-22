It’s taken the state Department of Health three years to finally offer more accurate information on the human toll extracted in the first year of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The agency misled New Yorkers about the number of nursing home residents who died from COVID-19. The state DOH began listing individuals who died in nursing homes as a result of the virus, but it failed to count nursing home residents who died in hospitals and in their homes under the same category.

