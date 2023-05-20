Republican leaders in the U.S. House of Representatives would do themselves and our nation a true service by persuading George A.D. Santos to resign.
Santos’s reign of scandal has continually embarrassed New York’s 3rd Congressional District as well as the House GOP. He repeatedly lied about aspects of his life, falsehoods that began to be exposed before his victory in last year’s general election.
The controversy ratcheted itself up a few notches May 9 when federal authorities indicted him on 13 criminal counts. These included charges of wire fraud, money laundering, theft of public funds and making false statements to Congress.
Santos pleaded not guilty to the charges; he was released on $500,000 bond pending a June 30 court date. House Democrats introduced a resolution last week to expel Santos from public office, but Republicans voted to refer the matter to the House Ethics Committee.
“Santos, 34, facing the laundry list of allegations, surrendered in the U.S. Federal Courthouse in Central Islip, Long Island, where he appeared to face the charges for the first time. The allegations include a 2020 scheme to collect COVID-19-related unemployment funds while working as an investment firm director, a campaign finance fraud operation where he used donor money to buy designer clothes and pay his personal debts — and a string of untruths about his assets and income to the House of Representatives,” according to a New York Daily News story published May 10 by the Watertown Daily Times. “Just last month, Santos announced his plan to run for re-election next year. The freshman legislator ignored calls for his resignation from Republican lawmakers, even as reports emerged charging details on his resume regarding his career and education were inaccurate. Santos won his race for Congress in 2022 on a wave of deception, lying about his education, religion, family history, professional experience and property ownership. The house of cards collapsed soon after his victory, with his fictional claims exposed bit by bit as the first-term politician turned into a punch line. But Santos refused to step down despite mounting outrage, admitting to some of the lies and exaggerations but insisting he had never done anything illegal.”
To their credit, some Republican legislators have called for Santos to resign. They include U.S. Reps. Nicholas J. LaLota of Long Island, representing New York’s 1st Congressional District; Anthony P. D’Esposito also of Long Island, representing New York’s 4th Congressional District; and Marcus J. Molinaro of Red Hook, representing New York’s 19th Congressional District.
But House Speaker Kevin O. McCarthy, R-California, remains unmoved. He said he wouldn’t pressure Santos to resign unless he either pleads guilty or is convicted of the criminal charges.
“I think in America, you’re innocent till proven guilty,” McCarthy said, the article reported.
McCarthy is correct about the presumption of innocence by a court of law. To ensure that the constitutional rights of a criminal defendant are protected to the greatest extent possible, the court must view the individual as innocent until prosecutors prove their case beyond a reasonable doubt. However, McCarthy inaccurately equates protecting the rights of a criminal defendant with the privilege of serving in public office. Santos has betrayed the trust that his constituents placed in him with his numerous lies.
U.S. Rep. Elise M. Stefanik, R-Willsboro, endorsed Santos in last year’s election. As GOP conference chair in the House, she has abdicated her responsibility as a leader by largely ignoring the lingering controversy over Santos. She has a duty to help protect the integrity of the federal government’s legislative branch. But she won’t accomplish this by turning a blind eye to corruption within her own conference.
She and McCarthy need to use their influence to persuade Santos to step down. A member of Congress under such suspicion does not inspire confidence from the people he serves. And how well can he do his job with his attention focused on defending himself in a federal court?
Republican Party officials should do what they can to eliminate this image of corruption. But as we’ve previously seen when they protected Donald Trump’s presidency despite all his scandals, they likely won’t.