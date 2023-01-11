Under-the-radar legislation signed into law last week by Gov. Kathy Hochul is the Donor Support Act. It’s good in one way, but it isn’t in another way.
Quite simply, the Donor Support Act allows New Yorkers to be reimbursed for kidney and liver donations. It provides an economic incentive, to be sure, but that is contrary to the spirit of giving for which New Yorkers are famous.
To New York’s credit, this is the first state program of its kind in the country, but on the debit side, it casts light on the other 49 states that may not have the foresight to enact a similar law — or don’t have the need for one.
On the other hand, the New York law will work to eliminate financial barriers against organ donation and reduce waiting times for organ transplants. It also addresses the organ shortage in New York state. All of these are virtues that can’t be overlooked.
Still, the idea that a state feels the need to pay its citizens to be generous or thoughtful seems wrong to us, just as the notion that a police department will pay criminals not to commit crimes seems laughable.
The Donor Support Act certainly is a good law, but the altruism and sense of giving aid that motivates donors to save the life of another human being has been sadly lost.
