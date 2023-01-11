Under-the-radar legislation signed into law last week by Gov. Kathy Hochul is the Donor Support Act. It’s good in one way, but it isn’t in another way.

Quite simply, the Donor Support Act allows New Yorkers to be reimbursed for kidney and liver donations. It provides an economic incentive, to be sure, but that is contrary to the spirit of giving for which New Yorkers are famous.

