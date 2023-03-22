Nearly three years ago, federal legislators considered a measure that would help journalists carry out their vital work of keeping citizens informed about what’s occurring in their communities.

The Local Journalism Sustainability Act was introduced into the U.S. House of Representatives in July 2020. If passed into law, it would invest in essential news coverage by providing tax credits to newsrooms. Sadly, the bill died in committee.

