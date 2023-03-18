GLOW region officials strongly oppose a plan by Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul to redirect federal funding in the state budget — and for good reason.

Her plan would rob counties of D.C. dollars provided to help them cover the costs of public health insurance initiatives. Authorities estimate this would reduce money designated for New York’s counties by $625 million in 2023 and, over four years, increase Medicaid costs in the state’s 62 counties by at least $2.5 billion, according to the New York State Association of Counties.

