Batavia, NY (14020)

Today

Occasional snow showers. Quite windy. High around 35F. Winds WSW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Intermittent snow showers and windy this evening. Breaks in the overcast later. Low around 20F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 40%.