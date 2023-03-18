GLOW region officials strongly oppose a plan by Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul to redirect federal funding in the state budget — and for good reason.
Her plan would rob counties of D.C. dollars provided to help them cover the costs of public health insurance initiatives. Authorities estimate this would reduce money designated for New York’s counties by $625 million in 2023 and, over four years, increase Medicaid costs in the state’s 62 counties by at least $2.5 billion, according to the New York State Association of Counties.
The Federal Medical Assistance Percentage program calculates rates paid to states and counties for Medicaid costs. The enhanced Federal Medical Assistance Percentage program determines rates paid to states and counties for expenses related to the federal Children’s Health Insurance Program.
While eFMAP funds were created to cover CHIP expenses, states have used them to pay for increased Medicaid enrollments. The federal Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act expanded Medicaid eligibility. It also raised eFMAP funding for states from 2015 to 2019.
The ACA required the federal government to pay 100% of state expenses for certain newly enrolled participants in Medicaid until 2016. This percentage was reduced to 90% by 2020, where it remains.
The rates paid through the FMAP and eFMAP differ. So the eFMAP rate applies when states use these funds to cover their Medicaid costs.
Hochul proposed nabbing all of New York’s eFMAP funds to pay for costs pertaining to expansions in Medicaid eligibility and benefits as well as to increase payments to health care providers. This would drive up county costs for delivering social services, the New York State Association of Counties reported.
The change would also revise 20 years of precedent, NYSAC said in testimony to the New York State Legislatures Joint Budget Committee on Local Government.
Because the state operates on a different fiscal calendar than counties, there is potential that the counties would see an impact on their eFMAP allocations in this budget year, giving no opportunities to adjust budget plans to account for the extra costs, according to NYSAC.
Genesee, Livingston, Orleans and Wyoming counties would lose nearly $3 million in 2023 if the governor’s proposal is enacted. The losses would increase in subsequent years.
For Livingston County, the projected cost would be an additional $1.1 million in 2023, according to story published Feb. 23 in Livingston County News.
“We respectfully implore Governor Hochul to change her proposed plan in the Executive Budget and continue to share this critical Federal aid,” said David L. LeFeber, chairman of the Livingston County Board of Supervisors and the Town of Avon supervisor. “While our county is continually applauded for its responsible fiscal planning, having to stare down a significant added cost is a heavy added burden for our residents to bear.”
Genesee County legislators are asking Hochul to continue sharing federal Medicaid funds with counties.
“From the county’s position, that’s the money the federal government intended for us, to support our folks who are in need of help and it’s not the state’s money,” Genesee County Legislature Chairwoman Rochelle Stein said in a story published Feb. 25 in The Daily News.
If Hochul’s proposal becomes part of the state’s 2024 budget, it will cost Genesee County $188,000 this year, and $250,000 annually starting in 2024. The 2023 amount is less because the state’s action would not be for all of 2023, just part of the budget year, County Manager Matt Landers told The Daily News.
Orleans County Chief Administrative Officer John C. Welch Jr. said the state owes Orleans County about $1.6 million, which the state’s records reflect.
Welch Jr. said the county found through a Freedom of Information Law response from the state Department of Health that from 2016-2020, the state owed the county $1,698,978, according to the state’s records.
“We have been receiving 80% of our (eFMAP) share and then there is a reconciliation for the other 20%,” Welch told The Daily News. “This money would be lost with this proposal. The projected increase expense to Orleans County for this proposal is $1,059,034, which is the “normal” 80% pass-through of eFMAP,”
“Therefore if we used the New York State Department of Health average reconciliation, we have lost between $1,323,792 and $1,483,000 in federal funds we will have to cover in our budget. That would be a 7.5% increase in our tax levy,” Welch said.
Wyoming County taxpayers would have to make up a loss of $692,000, according to information from the office of state Sen. George Borrello, R-Sunset Bay.
Enrollment in New York state’s Medicaid program is expected to increase to 8 million participants this year. It’s understandable that Hochul wants to find new revenue sources to pay for this, but stealing from counties is unacceptable.
To help relieve the financial strain on property owners, Hochul suggested that school district cut their taxes. She referenced the billions in additional assistance sent to schools by the state each year and that districts can meet their annual needs while reducing expenses.
Sorry, but most school districts are not drowning in excess funding! The reason that the state increases its assistance is because school districts need it.
For Hochul to drag school districts into this debate is absurd. Counties do not control funding for school districts, and school districts have nothing to do with dispensing Medicaid services.
The state will need to take a hard look at where its spending on Medicaid can be trimmed. Rather than pilfering money allocated for counties, Albany should finally identify ways to cut waste and abuse on its end.