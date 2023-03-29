Hit the brakes

New taxes are being proposed by Democrats in the state Assembly to raise more revenue for the Metropolitan Transportation Authority. D. Reed/New York Daily News/Tribune News Service

Many New York residents probably had no idea that they weren’t paying enough in taxes.

That’s a very hard sell to families throughout this state who are facing strained household budgets. Inflation has hit everyone hard. And while wages for numerous workers have risen over the past few years, they still haven’t kept up with cost of living increases.

