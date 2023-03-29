Many New York residents probably had no idea that they weren’t paying enough in taxes.
That’s a very hard sell to families throughout this state who are facing strained household budgets. Inflation has hit everyone hard. And while wages for numerous workers have risen over the past few years, they still haven’t kept up with cost of living increases.
So taxpayers in the Empire State are firmly convinced that the amount of their money they fork over to the government is more than sufficient. However, the message from Democrats in Albany is — as has become the norm at budget time — that New Yorkers must kick in even more cash. They have an insatiable appetite for spending, and no one is going to thwart the plans they’ve made for our hard-earned income.
State Assembly Democrats have proposed an 8% sales tax on online stream services such as Amazon Prime, HBO Max, Hulu, Netflix and Spotify. As if that weren’t enough, they’ve also proposed a 25 cent surcharge for package deliveries for online shopping and food delivery services including orders from restaurant (this would exclude items such as baby formula, diapers, groceries and medications). Rounding out this “We need more taxes” mantra is a proposed additional surcharge on ride-sharing services such as Lyft and Uber in New York City (of course, this wouldn’t affect taxi cabs in the Big Apple).
Proponents estimate that all these new taxes would bring in nearly $600 million the first year. And the lion’s share of this revenue would go to the New York City’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority.
Revenue from the 8% sales tax on streaming services would be evenly divided: a money from a 4% sales tax would go to the state, and money from another 4% sales tax would go to municipalities throughout New York. Communities would use the revenue they derived for local transportation projects.
Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul and Democrats from New York City desperately want to raise money for an MTA bailout.
“It comes as the MTA, the largest transportation agency in the country, faces growing budgetary shortfalls. The downstate transport agency has asked for $1 billion in fiscal year 2024 or otherwise would have to raise the fares for its fleet of subways, commuter trains and buses by 5.5%. Fare raises at the MTA are notoriously unpopular for the millions of residents and commuters to New York City. The last fare hike was in 2017, but [this] was only for weekly or monthly passes while single-ride tickets have cost $2.75 since 2015,” according to a story published Saturday by the Watertown Daily Times. “The Assembly bill is just one proposal in the state budget process, and other suggestions for how to fund the MTA have been proposed. Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul has proposed raising payroll taxes statewide and generate $700 million, while legislators for upstate New York have suggested a raise on corporate taxes for companies making [more than] $5 million annually, up to 9.25%. Any solution has to be developed soon as the state budget is due by March 31, although Gov. Hochul has not ruled out delaying the budget over her controversial changes to state bail laws.”
There is no doubt that the MTA has a financial crisis on its hands. But the quest to resolve this issue simply by increasing the tax burden on New Yorkers instead of finally addressing the notorious mismanagement of this agency makes these tax increase proposals dubious.
In an article published Nov. 5, 2018, the magazine City Journal contrasted how then-Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo and GOP gubernatorial candidate Marcus J. Molinaro recommended handling the MTA’s financial situation:
“The Metropolitan Transportation Authority is increasingly a shambles. Delays are routine, the bus system — with the slowest service in the [United States] — has lost 100 million passenger trips since 2008, and vital infrastructure projects run billions of dollars over budget or stall for lack of funding. A recent state comptroller report forecasts that by 2021, the MTA will spend more than $3 billion each year on debt service on top of the $21.6 billion that the agency budgets for operations. Gov. Andrew Cuomo has called for funding the MTA through a toll on cars entering the most crowded parts of Manhattan, but even the estimated $1 billion annually that such congestion pricing would bring in would be consumed by projected cost increases within three years. Cuomo’s authority to nominate MTA board members essentially puts the agency under his control, but he has dodged accusations of mismanagement. When his GOP gubernatorial challenger Marc Molinaro pressed him on the MTA’s wasteful spending in a debate, Cuomo admitted that the MTA had some ‘waste and abuse’ but not enough that cutting it would cover its capital needs. The MTA could not be improved, Cuomo claimed, without new revenue.
“Molinaro has it right, however: the MTA is, if anything, overfunded. It spends far more than other large transit agencies and wastes several times the amount that congestion pricing would raise. The MTA’s budget has soared over the last decade, though it has scarcely expanded service. In 2007, the MTA spent $12.8 billion in operating expenses and an additional $1.7 billion in debt service. In 2017, it spent $19.1 billion in operating costs — a 58% increase, far outstripping the same period’s 18% inflation — and $2.5 billion in debt service. By 2022, according to the MTA’s July 2018 financial plan, operating costs will reach $22.2 billion. The increase stems largely from labor costs, which swelled from $7.3 billion in 2007 to $11.2 billion in 2017, and which will reach $12.9 billion by 2022.”
Scrutinizing where the MTA has wasted money for decades and finding ways to control these expenses would be a good start to putting the agency on a stronger fiscal foundation. But simply throwing more revenue at it without fixing the problems causing it to spend so much won’t resolve anything.
It will lead to another financial crisis in a few years, and then Democrats will want to increase taxes even more. New York already has the highest total tax burden of any state in the country — increasing this will only make things worse. Legislators must reject these new tax proposals and tell the MTA and its enablers to go back to the drawing board.