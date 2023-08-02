Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives are attempting to censor military personnel and infringe on their rights to religious freedom.
An amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act of 2023-2024 would effectively prohibit members of the armed forces from communicating with or responding to the Military Religious Freedom Foundation. Introduced by U.S. Rep. Michael R. Turner, R-Ohio, the amendment remained part of the NDAA passed July 14 by the House with a vote of 219-210.
U.S. Reps. Elise M. Stefanik, R-Willsboro, and Claudia L. Tenney, R-Canandaigua, voted in favor of the NDAA. A version of the legislation awaits a vote in the U.S. Senate.
Like other civil rights groups, the MRFF monitors government actions to ensure authorities do not stray from the mandates of the U.S. Constitution in carrying out their duties. The organization’s focus is on preserving the freedom of military personnel to worship as they choose.
The MRFF is “dedicated to ensuring that all members of the United States armed forces fully receive the constitutional guarantee of religious freedom to which they and all Americans are entitled by virtue of the Establishment Clause of the First Amendment,” according to the organization’s website. Based on complaints from soldiers stationed there, the group succeeded in 2020 in having Fort Drum commanders remove videos placed by resident chaplains on the post’s official Facebook page that amounted to “illicit proselytizing,” the MRFF said.
Turner’s amendment reads: “None of the funds authorized to be appropriated by this act or otherwise made available for fiscal year 2024 for the Department of Defense may be used: (1) to communicate with the Military Religious Freedom Foundation, its leadership or its founder; or (2) to take any action or make any decision as a result of any claim, objection or protest made by the Military Religious Freedom Foundation without the authority of the secretary of defense.” This language is troubling in more ways than one.
The amendment appears to violate Article 1, Section 9, Clause 3 of the Constitution, which states: “No bill of attainder or ex post facto law shall be passed.” This means that no specific person or group may be punished through any legislation without due process of law.
In addition, the U.S. armed forces are subject to the federal Freedom of Information Act. This mandates military authorities to respond to and provide qualifying information.
Turner’s amendment would bar military personnel from replying to a FOIA request made by the MRFF..
Most egregiously, this language in the House version of the NDAA infringes on the First Amendment rights of military personnel. It singles out one organization by deterring troops from engaging in any communication with it. How are members of the military supposed to proceed with any formal complaint they have about a possible religious freedom violation under such circumstances?
And how is the MRFF supposed to perform its stated duties if it can’t communicate with anyone from the military? Turner’s amendment seeks to put the group out of business, and this is unacceptable.
Members of the Senate must reject any version of the NDAA containing this amendment. Organizations like the MRFF serve as a necessary check on governmental entities that abuse their authority, and trying to squeeze the MRFF out of existence would open the floodgates for future violations.