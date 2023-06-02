Some individuals are trying to defraud New Yorkers participating in public health programs through a telephone scam, authorities announced last month.
On May 12, state Attorney General Letitia A. James and acting Department of Health Commissioner Dr. James V. McDonald urged residents to take precautions if they are contacted by someone regarding Medicaid and other state health insurance programs. They provided tips to people to protect themselves and their financial resources.
“State officials say scammers are asking New Yorkers enrolled in Medicaid and other public health insurance programs to pay hundreds of dollars to maintain their insurance coverage. The deceptive telephone calls are happening at a time when people enrolled in Medicaid, Child Health Plus and the Essential Plan insurance programs will have to renew their coverage for the first time since March of 2020. … The state Department of Health and the state attorney general’s office are warning people enrolled in these programs not to fall for the scam,” a Post-Standard article reported Saturday. “Some New Yorkers have received calls from scammers threatening to cancel their Medicaid coverage unless they pay money to keep their insurance.”
Both James and McDonald expressed their disdain for this attempted scam and offered advice for not becoming a victim.
“It is despicable that scammers are trying to exploit New Yorkers’ need for quality health insurance and uncertainty over ongoing Medicaid coverage,” James, according to a news release issued May 12 by the state DOH. “The best tool consumers and families have to combat scams is knowledge, and that is why I am committed to raising this issue. I urge everyone to follow our important tips and anyone impacted by this scam to contact my office immediately.”
“These schemes are maliciously preying on public health insurance enrollees as they navigate the return of renewals for the first time in three years,” McDonald said. “Such actions are downright criminal, and I ask all New Yorkers to read these guidelines and help protect each other from this fraudulent abuse.”
James and McDonald issued these tips:
n No one can ever charge you a fee to renew your health insurance in Medicaid, Child Health Plus or the Essential Plan: If you enrolled in health insurance through the New York State of Health, many people are available to help you renew for free. These include the state’s health certified enrollment assistors (including navigators, agents and brokers) and customer service representatives. For information or guidance, visit the State of Health’s website or call (855) 355-5777. If you enrolled in Medicaid through your county’s Medicaid office, there are also many people available to help you for free. Contact the office where you enrolled to ask questions and get help with renewing your insurance.
n Government agencies will never threaten you, demand you pay money or ask for credit information in a text message or phone call.
n Report suspected fraud: Call the New York State of Health’s Customer Service Center at (855) 355-5777. Call your county’s Medicaid office at the phone number listed on the State of Health’s Medicaid website. Contact the state attorney general’s Health Care Helpline at (800) 428-9071 or the state Department of Financial Services’ Consumer Hotline at (800) 342-3736.
n Keep your personal information private. Only share information needed to renew with someone you know is either a New York State of Health certified enrollment assistor or customer service representative; a facilitated enroller for the aged, blind and disabled; or an employee of your county’s Medicaid office.
n Look for the official New York State of Health or Medicaid logos or the logo of your county’s Medicaid office before you complete any forms.
n Any New Yorker who suspects they are a victim of a scam is encouraged to report it to the state attorney general’s office by submitting a complaint online or calling (800) 771-7755.
It is good that the state has these services available to help people obtain the health insurance they need and to assist anyone who may have been scammed. Take advantage of them and protect your information.