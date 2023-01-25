LAS VEGAS (Tribune News Service) — The White House drove the country into an inflation mess because it refused to listen to economists and others who predicted the administration’s massive multitrillion-dollar spending spree would overheat the economy. Next time — let’s hope there isn’t a next time, but … — such willful ignorance may be more difficult to maintain thanks to a change in how the House scores legislation.

It was 18 months ago that President Joe Biden uttered the famously wrong line, “There’s nobody suggesting there’s unchecked inflation on the way — no serious economist.” Oops. Months later, annualized inflation was running at 9.1%, a 40-year high, evoking memories of Jimmy Carter.

