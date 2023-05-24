Each year, May is declared Mental Health Awareness Month.
This serves as an opportunity to discuss mental health issues, reduce stigmas that can prevent people from seeking help and highlight resources available for those in need of support. People should familiarize themselves with vital services being offered in their communities.
The novel coronavirus pandemic placed immense strain on individuals and society. It underscored the need for mental health options. The pandemic caused anxiety, disrupted routines and social connections, and exacerbated existing emotional problems.
According to research conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 40% of adults in the United States have reported experiences of anxiety or depression that are linked to the pandemic. It is clear that mental health support and resources are essential.
By raising awareness and promoting open conversations about mental health, we can continue breaking down the barriers that prevent people from seeking available support. It is crucial that we continue to prioritize discussions around mental health so that we feel comfortable talking to loved ones, friends and medical professionals about challenges we may be facing.
Mental health resources can include counseling and therapy, support groups, and crisis hotlines. By making these resources more visible and accessible, individuals can receive the help they need in a timely manner.
County governments provide a gateway to mental health services.
The Community Services Department in each county oversees the mental hygiene delivery system in that area and channels funding to community agencies for the provision of mental health services. Programs are available for adults, adolescents and children. Every Community Services Department focuses on the issues of mental illness, substance use disorder and developmental disabilities.
Mental health services through government agencies and community organizations include:
n Emergency — crisis services;
n Inpatient treatment — acute and intermediate levels of care;
n Outpatient care — individual and group;
n Residential/housing services;
n Community support programs — vocational support, respite, family support, peer support, self-help, socialization and recreational.
There is no shame in needing help, and there is no shame in seeking help. We all have mental health; it’s part of our makeup as humans.
Our mental health affects how we think, feel and behave. And just like our physical health, our mental health develops problems from time to time.
Let’s use Mental Health Awareness Month to promote the idea of making mental health checkups routine exercises for all Americans. Seeing a mental health counselor or therapist should become as normal as getting a physical, dental checkup or eye exam — no big deal.
If everyone gets a mental health checkup on a regular basis, this will reduce the stigma that has plagued this issue for too long. And issues that are diagnosed and treated early are less likely to turn into major problems later on. Use this time to reach out to a professional, and start living a more-rewarding life.
Local Resources
n GENESEE COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF MENTAL HEALTH: 5130 East Main Street Rd., Batavia, (585) 344-1421; www.co.genesee.ny.us/departments/mentalhealth/index.php.
n LIVINGSTON COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF MENTAL HEALTH/COMMUNITY SERVICES: 4600 Millennium Drive, Geneseo. (585) 243-7250 or (585) 335-1711; www.livingstoncounty.us/doh.htm. Walks-in available if in crisis, but call first.
n MENTAL HEALTH ASSOCIATION OF GENESEE AND ORLEANS COUNTIES: In Batavia, (585) 344-2611, and Albion, (585) 589-1158. The Association offers a Warm Line that provides non-crisis support to residents of Genesee and Orleans counties from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Call (585) 813-0072.
n MENTAL HEALTH ASSOCIATION OF WYOMING COUNTY: (585) 786-0080. Peers Together of Wyoming County offers a Warm Line from 2 to 8 p.m. Mondays to Fridays and noon to 8 p.m. Saturdays. Call (585) 786-0080.
n NOYES MENTAL HEALTH and WELLNESS CLINIC: UR Medicine Noyes Health, 9221 Robert Hart Drive, Dansville. (585) 335-4316. Also, 5712 Tec Drive, Avon. (585) 658-0900. www.noyes-health.org. Call for an appointment.
n ORLEANS COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF MENTAL HEALTH: 14014 Route 31 West, Albion; (585) 589-7066.
n WYOMING COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF MENTAL HEALTH: 460 North Main St., Warsaw; (585) 786-8871; www.wyomingco.net/434/Mental-Health.