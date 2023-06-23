When it comes to redistricting state and congressional maps, Democrats in Albany don’t believe it’s fair that they must abide by the established rules.
They betrayed the will of voters last year by creating districts favoring candidates of their party. This gerrymandering was rightly rejected by the state Court of Appeals because it violated the New York constitution. The court set up a more neutral map-making system in time for the 2022 elections.
But Democrats aren’t satisfied. They filed a lawsuit challenging this process because they want something different for 2024. What they want is to once again pull all the strings.
Voters in 2014 approved a new process for creating district from which state and federal lawmakers would be elected. It would move this to a commission rather than have state legislators create the districts themselves.
Unfortunately, the New York State Independent Redistricting Commission hasn’t lived up to its name. Eight of the 10 members of the commission are appointed by the four Democratic and Republican leaders in the state Assembly and Senate. And then these eight members fill the other two commission seats.
So this mechanism gives the appearance of being “independent,” but it really isn’t. The state Legislature has the final say over whether the maps proposed by the commission are accepted.
And the maps don’t even need to wait until they are put in front of state lawmakers to be subjected to partisan politics. The commission must approve one set of maps by a majority of at least seven votes. If members can’t agree to the same plans, they’ll submit multiple sets of maps.
This is what happened in 2021 and last year, the first time the IRC process was implemented. The Democrats and Republicans on the commission failed to reach a consensus, so they offered two sets of maps — twice.
And the state Legislature turned both sets down — twice. This gave lawmakers the green light to take the process over once again.
Republicans in the state Senate filed a lawsuit against the proposed districts; the Court of Appeals tossed out the newly drawn districts. The maps used last year helped Republicans flip some congressional seats held by Democrats, which gave the GOP a slim majority in the U.S. House of Representatives.
Arguing that the IRC didn’t fully carry out its mission, Democrats have now asked the court to let commissioners redraw maps for 2024. Of course, what they really want is for the commission to once again get bogged down in gridlock so the state Legislature can return to exerting its will on this whole process.
We’d support a redistricting do-over if a system was created that at least reduced the partisan nature of negotiations concerning maps. If commission members focused primarily on creating districts that would serve the best interests of New Yorkers, this would be a great improvement.
But that’s not what we have. Although they operate under the label of the “Independent Redistricting Commission,” they strive to obtain as much benefit for their Democratic and Republican handlers as possible. This means they can’t reach the needed seven-vote consensus on one set of maps, so the state Legislature — dominated in both chambers by Democrats — oversees the process from start to finish.
If the Democrats prevail in their lawsuit, they’ll fall back on Plan A: Gerrymandering. Voters said they wanted this to stop, but Democrats have shown time and again that they don’t care what the voters want. This sole reason should be enough for the court to dismiss the lawsuit and retain the maps that exist.