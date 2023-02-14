FTC crackdown on GoodRx sends a message that private consumer data must be protected

Last week, the Federal Trade Commission fined GoodRx $1.5 million for violating customers‚Äô privacy by failing to notify them about how their data were being used. (Dreamstime/TNS)

This editorial was published in the Los Angeles Times

Since 2017, GoodRx has helped millions of people find deals on prescription drugs via an app and website. But what its customers may not have known is that the Santa Monica-based health company had also been sharing information about their prescriptions and illnesses with third parties such as Google and Facebook for advertising purposes.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Tribune Wire