No, the feds aren’t coming for your gas stove

Natural gas stoves, which are used in about 40% of homes in the U.S., emit air pollutants such as nitrogen dioxide, carbon monoxide and fine particulate matter. Nonetheless, the Consumer Product Safety Commission is not planning to ban them. Patricioj/Dreamstime/TNS

This editorial was published in the Los Angeles Times

Who could have predicted that kitchen stoves would become the latest tinderbox in the nation’s culture wars?

Tribune Wire