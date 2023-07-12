The wildfire smoke that clogged our air in June was quickly followed by tropical downpours that created deadly flash flooding in Canandaigua and the Hudson region.The fast-moving meteorological emergencies we’ve experienced suggest the scenario for an end-of-the-world thriller.
Unfortunately, it is all too real. Gov. Kathy Hochul wanted to distribute masks to hospitals and adult-care facilities just before the haze retreated. The flooding, produced by rainfall of close to 8 inches in some places, brought back painful memories of the tropical storms and floods of older days.
Scientists have warned us for several years that climate change, which has been melting polar ice at an alarming rate, would become worse over time, but they also noted that climate change would accelerate the disasters we are now seeing. Imagine deadly heat waves, hurricanes, tornado strikes, damaging thunderstorms, floods and blizzards all piling up, one on top of the other, with such speed that we barely have time to recover.
As a recent Washington Post story reported, climate change phenomena can develop as a terrible mix-and-match combination. Blistering temperatures reached unheard-of northerly latitudes in Canada producing dangerously hot and dry conditions, lightning storms (no longer the stuff of science-fiction) and new blazes that intensified the country’s historically severe fire season. The temperature soared as high as 100 degrees in the Northwest Territories, the hottest temperature ever recorded north of 65 degrees latitude in the Western Hemisphere.
The gap between global climate change and dangerous weather conditions here at home is rapidly shrinking. It’s on us to brace for the problems we are likely to face. If we don’t, we may find ourselves saying we have done enough work for one lifetime.