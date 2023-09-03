Singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett, who died Friday at 76, did not hail from the Sunshine State but, boy, did he ever capture our way of life on this tropical peninsula like no other performer.
Buffett was a true icon of the Florida Keys and South Florida. Through his music and laid-back attitude and demeanor — Buffet seemed to wear only flip-flops, shorts, Hawaiian shirts and a deep tan — he came to represent the tropical island lifestyle that many associate with living in the southernmost end of the country where some people come to get lost.
A favorite of the Boomer generation, Buffett’s clever songs could transport someone, say, from Nebraska to Duval Street in Key West with a few simple lyrics:
Blew out my flip flops, stepped on a poptop
Born in Mississippi but based out of Key West for decades until he became too famous to live there, Buffett infused his songs with references to places and situations we in South Florida could recognize. His hits included his masterpiece, “Margaritaville,” “Cheeseburger in Paradise,” “Volcano,” “Changes in Latitudes” and “Come Monday.”
These locations became ingrained in popular culture thanks to Buffett’s folksy storytelling with lyrics that became part of our jargon, like: “It’s 5 o’clock somewhere!”
His music captured the spirit of escaping to a tropical paradise to enjoy the beach, ocean and carefree living, wasting away with too much booze and partying and blaming your troubles on a broken heart.
“Some people claim that there’s a woman to blame; but I know,it’s my own damn fault.”
Buffett’s fame in the late 1970s and 1980s drew hordes of Parrotheads, the name given to Buffett’s super loyal fans, to the Florida Keys every year. Tourism boomed as people sought to experience Buffett’s vision of island life. His concerts in the Keys were massive annual events.
Buffett himself had homes in Key West and the surrounding areas. He became a businessman and opened Margaritaville restaurants, stores, resorts; there is one in Hollywood. Buffett helped keep the Florida Keys front and center in mainstream culture.
Buffett leaves an immense legacy as one of the Florida Keys’ most famous sons — even though he wasn’t.
–––
©2023 Miami Herald. Visit miamiherald.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.