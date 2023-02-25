It is historically significant that America’s four largest cities have Black mayors. Eric Adams of New York, Karen Bass of Los Angeles, Lori Lightfoot of Chicago and Sylvester Turner of Houston run municipalities where 18 million of us live. They are chief executives in charge of some of the most complex bureaucratic organizations in the United States.

We’re more than a generation removed from when Harold Washington became Chicago’s first Black mayor in 1983 or when David Dinkins made history in New York in 1989; cities and their racial and constituent ethnic communities have made major strides since then. But it surely still matters that African Americans — who continue in many ways to bear the brunt of poverty, crime and underperforming schools -- are now in the driver’s seat of setting U.S. urban policy.

Tribune Wire