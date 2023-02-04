We aren’t whaleologists — actually, the term is cetologist; we just looked it up — but neither is Tucker Carlson. So take it with all the grains of salt in the ocean when the Fox News gasbag blames Joe Biden for an elevated rate of whale deaths off the Atlantic Coast. Carlson’s rant, “The Biden Whale Extinction,” claims an uptick in offshore wind exploration for a die-off. That exploration involves some targeted sound mapping that may be upsetting whales’ navigation systems.

As pure PR strategy, Carlson’s theory floats: Everyone loves whales, so if something can be blamed for killing whales, everyone will hate that thing. Twelve Jersey Shore mayors — with plenty of other reasons to oppose offshore wind — are calling for an offshore wind moratorium, as are other pols.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Tribune Wire