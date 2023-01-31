Mass tech layoffs will force immigrant workers to leave

In this photo from November 9, 2022, Anwar Almojarkesh (L) and Alan Chalabi from England take a photo at Meta (formerly Facebook) corporate headquarters in Menlo Park, California. JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images/TNS

This editorial appeared in the New York Daily News on Jan. 24:

NEW YORK (Tribune News Service) — Despite the often cold language about “market corrections” or “rightsizing” that accompanies them, mass layoffs are a collection of individual little catastrophes for the people affected by them.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1