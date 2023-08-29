When they eventually collide, two facts will severely hamper the state’s efforts to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions through renewable energy.
The first fact is the reality of human-caused climate change. Spewing carbon into the atmosphere over the past two centuries has resulted in a greenhouse effect, which traps heat and raises temperatures. Global warming has influenced the climate for decades with devastating consequences.
It’s imperative that we implement measures to reduce our carbon footprint to mitigate the harm caused by climate change. This requires altering our behavior as individuals, corporate bodies and nations — more dire effects will befall us sooner than we anticipate if we don’t respond appropriately.
But this fact will conflict with another one in addressing the problem. Despite the ambitious goals that authorities have set, New York lacks the capacity to fulfill its mission when it comes to shifting its reliance on fossil fuels to renewable sources of energy. The resources the state is using to move in this direction will be pushed beyond their limits over the next few decades, and this could lead to disaster.
More evidence about this concern has been made public. Earlier this month, the office of state Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli released a report outlining some shortfalls in New York’s plans.
“New York is going to have to do a lot more to reach its climate goals, according to the latest report from the state comptroller’s office. The state has set high standards for the next few decades of energy and climate policy with the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act, passed in 2019. The law pushes the state to reduce emissions to 40% below what was released in 1990 by 2030 and then 85% below 1990 levels by 2050,” the Watertown Daily Times reported Aug. 1. “The comptroller pointed out that the state’s record on completing successful renewable energy projects has been inconsistent with funding gaps, canceled projects and delays pushing progress behind targets set in the laws and policies enacting them.”
The comptroller’s report presented a disturbing conclusion, one that shows how ill-prepared the state is to achieve its stated goals: “To reach the CLCPA goal of 70% in 2030, renewable generators in New York would need to produce an additional 78,073 gigawatt hours above 2022 production levels, an increase of (more than) 200%.”
Previous concerns have been expressed over New York’s capacity to deliver in sufficient time an enhanced power grid required for the additional amount of electricity to be generated by renewable sources, and an adequate infrastructure for the expanded use of electric vehicles. And as the comptroller’s report makes clear, the state does not have the best track record when it comes to creating the necessary resources to carry out its objectives.
State officials worried about not meeting the declared deadlines will be inclined to push through more renewable energy projects at a faster rate. To stay on track with the CLCPA’s timeline, they’ll be tempted to ramp up approving these plans even more.
This may result in some important factors being overlooked, which could be dangerous. What’s needed is for state officials to seriously reconsider the renewable energy deadlines and revise the laws to build in some additional time.
We understand that we don’t have forever to ponder the solutions to the climate change crisis that’s unfolding. However, rushing unrealistic timetables without the necessary capacity to deliver will lead to failure, something we can’t afford.
— Watertown Daily Times