There’s no doubt the state’s moves toward developing more renewable sources of energy will increase costs for residents.
The state budget for fiscal year 2023-2024 passed last month will enable the New York Power Authority to construct, own and operate wind and solar facilities.
NYPA has been providing electricity for consumers for decades, but it’s done so primarily through gas and hydroelectric plants.
Signed into law May 3 as part of the state budget, the Build Public Renewables Act requires NYPA to provide its customers electricity solely from renewable sources of energy by 2030.
This will result in the closure of its gas-powered plants.
In addition, all governmental entities in the state that don’t obtain their electricity from NYPA will be required to derive it solely from renewable energy sources by 2035.
The state’s goal is to achieve a zero-emission power system in place and operating by 2040.
This has raised concerns about whether the state can accomplish these goals in the given time frame. Of course, that’s not likely.
“NYPA owns and operates a dozen natural gas and dual-fuel power plants in and around New York City (and contracts for power with a 13th plant). Collectively, they can produce almost 2,000 megawatts of power and generate 6.1 terawatt hours of electricity per year — equal to nearly 12% of the city’s electricity demand. Crucially, six of NYPA’s natural gas plants are ‘peaker plants,’ the ones that keep the power on when demand is highest on the hottest summer days and in the bitter depths of winter,” according to a story published March 15 on the website for the Empire Center for Public Policy based in Albany. “Their value is that they can be turned on as necessary when demand skyrockets, but wind and solar cannot. Even at equal power generation potential, wind and solar may not be available when most needed. But currently, wind and solar don’t even come close to matching New York’s current energy production. For example, the South Fork Wind project, which is planned to go online this year with 12 turbines — 10 years after first being awarded to the developer — will produce only 130 megawatts of power and just over half a terawatt-hour of electricity annually (generously assuming a capacity factor of 50%). That means that by 2030 — a mere seven years from now — NYPA would have to build or buy power from the equivalent of at least 24 South Fork wind projects. It may take even more projects — and time — if NYPA has to rely on solar because of that source’s lower productivity. In June 2022, the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority announced procurement of bids for 22 large scale solar projects, which collectively would generate up to 4.5 terawatt hours of renewable electricity — less than three-quarters of what NYPA would need. It would take 30 of these solar projects just to replace NYPA’s natural gas and dual-fuel generators. NYPA has a goal of replacing peakers with dispatchable battery power, but this will take years and could turn out to be prohibitively expensive. Because batteries have limited duration, it could also leave New York without the power it needs to keep the lights on — especially in case of emergency. To accurately consider these hurdles, NYPA should be allowed to pursue the option on a schedule determined by economics and technology developments, not by politics.”
Gavin J. Donohue, president and chief executive officer of the Independent Power Producers of New York, provided testimony to state legislators on potential consequences of enacting the Build Public Renewables Act.
He said that private companies have proposed a sufficient number of renewable energy projects to allow New York to reach its goals.
And having NYPA — which has no experience developing or operating wind and solar power facilities — exert itself into this market could dissuade other entities from bidding on projects, which would reduce competition and raise costs for consumers.
New York has not done anything to increase its use of nuclear power, an abundant and reliable source of green energy. Relying largely on wind and solar projects won’t work, particularly under the state’s deadlines.
Legislators need to reconsider this overly ambitious plan and come up with something more realistic.