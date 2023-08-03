Teens who listen to music today have probably never heard of Little Richard, danced to a disco song or learned that punk threatened a pop revolution before it was watered down into New Wave. Time, like musical trends, marches on.
Teens have also never known that the vinyl LPs so popular these days were once replaced lock, stock and barrel by compact discs, nor have they had the pleasure of listening to rock on giant bookshelf speakers instead of through tiny earbuds carrying streaming albums and tracks. But that’s technical progress.
July 29, 2023, marked the 50th anniversary of the musical form known as hip-hop, a genre that began in The Bronx and has transformed nearly all of pop into beat-driven recordings and provided Black artists with a tool for vivid expression by means of wall-of-sound production, eerie special effects and vocal prowess.
The shift in taste was immediate. Soul, funk, punk, disco and even hard rock were swept aside by the rappers, who made those forms seem old-fashioned and irrelevant and changed again what could go into a pop record. The rapid-fire rhyming and sped-up rhythms were the musical equivalent of punk, minus the serrated-edged guitars. And, like much of punk, hip-hop opened up questions of sex, violence, justice and politics not heard since the late 1970s and continues to do so today.
“Hip-hop is more than a genre of music; it is a culture rooted in four principales - peace, love, unity and having fun,” Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado said in a statement. “Incredibly, this culture took shape from the margins of society, and was created by communityies too often unseen and unheard. Now, the culture is a global phenomenon for all to see, hear and be influenced by.”
The 50th anniversary of hip-hop is an occasion worth celebrating.
“I Love NY” is celebrating the “Summer of Hip Hop” with concerts, exhibitions, performances and other family-friendly programming across the state. The celebration is hosted in partnership with such cultural organizations as New York’s Lincoln Center and the nearby Strong National Museum of Play in Rochester.
The Strong is hosting “Re-Play: 50 Years of Hip-Hop Fun,” a year-long exhibition opening Aug. 11 that explores hip-hop’s wide-ranging cultural influences and its emergence as a creative outlet and source of joy, fun and play amid a period of cultural unrest in New York City.
“Hip hop channeled the angst of a generation into a communal site of play and musical innovation,” said The Strong President and CEO Steve Dubnik.
Visitors to The Strong, 1 Manhattan Square, Rochester, will be able to connect with hip hop history through such artifacts as the dual Technic turntables that DJs used to spin the genre’s first beats in the 1970s to rapping Mickey Mouse dolls and DJ Barbie Mini Boomboxes that brought hip hop’s influence to the mainstream and homes across America.
Later this summer, the Great New York State Fair will feature performances from Ludacris, Salt-N-Pepa, Doechii, Young Gravy and hip hop pioneer Slick Rick. The 180-ton sand sculpture in the Fair’s Center of Progress building will feature a large-scale tribute to 50 years of hip hop in New York State (The Fair begins Aug. 23 and continues through Labor Day, Sept. 4).
To promote the “Summer of Hip Hop,” I Love NY unveiled a dedicated land page on its website. The page (find it at https://www.iloveny.com/events/hip-hop/) features a map of hip hop programming take places across the state this summer. “I Love NY” will also launch a digital marketing campaign celebrating New York’s central role in hip hop history and encouraging visitors to experience the “I Love NY Summer of Hip Hop” first hand.
Hip-hop looks forward and it embraces communities as rock-and-roll once did, to work together toward common goals of freedom and tolerance, and to shout about the Black Experience and Black culture from the rooftops.
Let’s listen to what hip-hop can tell us about our world and ourselves.
And give us a beat.