The following editorial is adapted from separate editorials originally published by the (N.Y.) Daily News Editorial Board and the Advance Media NY Editorial Board at syracuse.com:
New York state legislators have some nerve. They headed back to Albany for a special session this month called for just one purpose: to raise their own pay a whopping 29%, from $110,000 to $142,000 a year, beginning Jan. 1. That would make them the highest-paid legislators in the country.
Carl Heastie, speaker of the Assembly, could have pushed through a lame-duck pay raise for 150 Assembly members and 63 state senators the right way when the Legislature reconvened Dec. 22 at noon. He could have adopted the 2018 findings of a special four-man committee of current and former comptrollers and voted in a $20,000 hike to the current $110,000 salary along with a tight 15% cap on outside earnings, both to start with the new session on Jan. 1.
But instead, Heastie and Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins saw their chambers pass a raise today that is 60% larger, $32,000, and an earnings limit that is two-thirds larger, 25%, and much too liberal in allowing special interest cash for legislators.
The raise is more than four times the current rate of inflation. It also comes on top of a 2019 pay bump of 38%, from $79,500 to $110,000, recommended by that 2018 independent commission.
At the time, the commission set out a schedule of pay increases over three years that would have topped out at $130,000 and limited legislators’ outside income at 15% of their salary, a move designed to reduce incentives for corruption. A judge struck down the limit on outside income. Legislators’ pay has been “stuck” at $110,000.
We all should be so fortunate to have such a lucrative part-time job — one that also comes with health benefits, a pension, travel stipends and other perks.
The Advance Media editorial board does not begrudge legislators a living wage. Most of them do treat the job as full time and do not have other sources of income. But they should have had the guts to vote on a pay raise for themselves during the Legislature’s regular session — and before facing the voters on Election Day.
The pay raise bill also is weaker on outside income limits. While the new $142,000 salary will start in 10 days, that loosey-goosey 25% curb on external income – a cap of $35,000 – will have to wait two years.
Those flaws — too high a raise, too high and too loose on outside earning and too late with the cap — make this a stinker that Gov. Hochul should vocally oppose.
She should only sign a pay bill that lines up completely with the special committee’s plan, which the courts shot down. Note that Heastie himself had lawyers in court successfully arguing against the outside earnings limit. Maybe that pattern will repeat and the salary will climb to $142,000 on Jan. 1, enriching members immediately, and during the next two years, the outside earnings curb will be court abrogated. Wouldn’t that be convenient?
The $41,500 lulu extra cash for Heastie and Stewart-Cousins remains, putting them at $183,500. We don’t begrudge the very top leaders getting more, but it should only be three in each chamber: the top two in the majority and the minority leader. Yet the Assembly has six additional lulus.
Then there’s the pay raise commission that meets in 2023 and 2024. Hochul should insist on the more modest raise with simultaneous income cap now. Otherwise let the commission raise pay starting in 2025.
Hochul said she won’t stand in the way of a pay raise because lawmakers “work very hard and they deserve it.” We hope she’s getting something in return — because the only thing New York taxpayers are getting is the bill.
