The following editorial is adapted from separate editorials originally published by the (N.Y.) Daily News Editorial Board and the Advance Media NY Editorial Board at syracuse.com:

New York state legislators have some nerve. They headed back to Albany for a special session this month called for just one purpose: to raise their own pay a whopping 29%, from $110,000 to $142,000 a year, beginning Jan. 1. That would make them the highest-paid legislators in the country.

