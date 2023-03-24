Commemorating a one-day anniversary doesn’t substitute for a lifetime of lessons learned

Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA) (left) and Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-NY) talk during a news conference following the weekly Democratic Senate policy luncheon at the U.S. Capitol on March 15, 2023, in Washington, DC. Kaine, Schumer and fellow Senate Democrats have been leading the effort to repeal the Iraq Authorization for Use of Military Force (AUMF), which the Senate will vote on Thursday. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images/TNS)

 Chip Somodevilla

The following editorial was originally published by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch:

For the next eight years, America will be commemorating the 20-year anniversaries of the ill-fated decision to invade Iraq. March 20, 2003 was only the beginning of the killing and maiming of tens of thousands -- American troops and Iraqis alike. The reverberations of that war, based on a Bush administration fabrication that Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein was hoarding weapons of mass destruction and harboring al-Qaida terrorists, continue in both countries today.

Tribune Wire