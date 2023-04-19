This editorial was published by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Joe Biden could retire from office in January 2025 as one of the most accomplished presidents in U.S. history, and probably the most accomplished one-term president. Instead, he appears determined to embark on a second-term campaign that even a sizable portion of his Democratic admirers would dread for the simple, inalterable fact of his age.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Tribune Wire