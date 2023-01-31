This editorial was published in the St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Long before his own MeToo demise as a U.S. senator, satirst Al Franken wrote a shocking investigative expose of politicians and pundits who — prepare yourself — don’t always tell the truth. The subtly titled book, “Lies and the Lying Liars Who Tell Them,” caused upheaval in Washington and led to a bipartisan national shakeup in politics. Politicians forever ended the practice of lying.

Tribune Wire