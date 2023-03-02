This editorial was published in the St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Loath as we are to grant attention to reprehensible Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, the latest head-spinning pronouncement from the Georgia Republican demands discussion -- if only for what it says about the House speaker who empowered her after rescuing her from irrelevance. Greene says red states and blue states need a “national divorce.” In red states, she suggests, only “tax payers” would be allowed to vote, effectively disenfranchising millions of lower-income Americans. She would also prevent people who move from blue states to red states from voting for five years, presumably to clear their minds of blue-state ideas.

Tribune Wire