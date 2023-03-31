This editorial was published in the St. Louis Post-Dispatch

In the past week, America has pondered two news stories involving schools, one tragic, the other cynical. On Monday, an attacker shot and killed three children and three adults in a Tennessee grade school, the latest in an almost-weekly parade of carnage in America’s classrooms. Days earlier, House Republicans, who have managed for decades to stymie meaningful national firearms restrictions, passed a “Parents Bill of Rights” that seeks to stick the federal government’s nose into local school policies on behalf of right-wing activists who view the nation’s overworked, underpaid teachers as the enemy. In a functioning political system, a major party would pay at the polls for displaying such warped priorities.

