This editorial was published in the St. Louis Post-Dispatch

For anyone who thought the Chinese spy balloon was weird, wait till you see the next phase in subterfuge that China already is using to put its own stamp on news events. China is creating videos of news anchors who talk about American gun violence or put Beijing’s spin on meetings between global leaders. But the anchors themselves are fake -- computer-generated avatars designed to look and talk like real humans.

Tribune Wire