Batavia, NY (14020)

Today

Rain and scattered thunderstorms for the afternoon. Areas of smoke and haze are possible, reducing visibility at times. High 83F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low 68F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.