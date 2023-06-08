The stretch limousine kept on the road by Prestige Limousine and Chauffeur Service in Wilton throughout 2018 was a tragedy waiting to happen.
Nauman A. Hussain, owner of the company, received a prison sentence May 31 of five to 15 years after a jury convicted him last month of 20 counts of second-degree manslaughter. The stretch limousine in question struck a sport utility vehicle and then descended into a ravine Oct. 6, 2018, in Schoharie County after its brake system failed to slow it down while traveling more than 100 mph down a steep hill. Two Watertown residents lost their lives as a result.
The crash killed the driver of the limousine, the vehicle’s 17 passengers and two pedestrians. Prosecutors persuaded members of a jury that Prestige Limousine and Chauffeur Service failed to properly maintain the vehicle’s safety features.
The 17 passengers rented the limousine to transport them to a friend’s birthday party. Government authorities listed a series of violations in which Prestige Limousine and Chauffeur Service engaged, thus making the vehicle unsafe to operate. They also said the state Department of Motor Vehicles and state Department of Transportation failed to adequately enforce pertinent regulations.
“On Oct. 6, 2018, [Scott T. Lisinicchia] was driving the limo with a party of 17 passengers to a brewery in rural Schoharie County,” an article published June 1 by the Watertown Daily Times reported. “He was headed in the wrong direction when he approached one of the many notoriously steep roads that runs through the hills of the Hudson Valley and Capital region. The vehicle’s brakes failed, apparently melting from friction, according to a [National Transportation Safety Board] report, and it plummeted down the mountain, through the parking lot of a popular local cafe and into a ravine. In the parking lot, it struck two pedestrians who were eating outside the cafe, killing them. Mary E. and Robert J. Dyson, a married couple in their early 30s from Watertown, were among the party riding in the limousine when they were killed. They left behind a then 3-year-old son, Issac. The crash was, at the time, the worst land or air transportation accident in nearly a decade and led to a major change in safety regulations from the limousine companies. Experts have noted that stretch limousines, like the one involved in the crash, have fallen out of favor with many companies in favor of smaller, easier-to-service SUVs and town cars.”
The NTSB report listed the following safety hazards —
n Inadequate brake system maintenance: Prestige Limousine and Chauffeur Service failed to ensure proper maintenance was done on the vehicle’s brake system. Mavis Discount Tire in Saratoga Springs billed the company for brake work that was not done and placed a passing DMV inspection sticker on the limousine without carrying out an inspection.
n Vehicle alteration affecting compliance with applicable Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards: 21st Century Coachworks of St. Louis converted the vehicle from a Ford Excursion to a stretch limousine. No evidence exists showing the company carried out the required testing and engineering analysis to ensure the converted vehicle met safety standards.
n Driver falsifying medical histories in medical certification examinations for commercial driver’s licenses: Lisinicchia failed to disclose medical conditions pertaining to his health, preventing an accurate assessment of his qualifications to obtain a license to drive a limousine. His frequent use of marijuana would have disqualified him from being medically certified to drive a limousine.
n Ineffective state oversight of intrastate motor carrier operations: The state DMV and state DOT failed to properly enforce registration mandates against Prestige Limousine and Chauffeur Service and conduct sufficient oversight of the company, allowing it to circumvent pertinent state safety standards.
n Insufficient occupant protection for limousine passengers: The vehicle at the time was certified to carry no more than 10 passengers despite it having enough seating inside for 18 passengers.
During the sentencing hearing before state Supreme Court Justice Peter A. Lynch, Schoharie County District Attorney Susan J. Mallery said “that money and a complete disregard for limousine safety regulations [led to] Hussain’s downfall,” according to a story published May 31 by the Times Union in Albany.
“He chose profit over people,” Mallery said in court, the newspaper reported.
Hussain deluded himself into believing that refusing to ensure the vehicle’s safety features remained in working order would never catch up with him and would never result in any consequences. He was horribly wrong on both counts.
In addition, two state agencies failed to connect the dots to determine that Prestige Limousine and Chauffeur Service did not adequately maintain or properly register this stretch limousine. Safety regulations are only effective when they are sufficiently enforced.
Government safety standards for vehicles exist for a reason. And businesses operating vehicles must see they are put through the mandated testing and that they’re properly registered.
The effects are felt in the family and friends of the victims, who they will never see again and will never return — their memory forefer marred by the needless tragedy that befell them.
There is no restitution for that. All the money in the world would not matter.
Too many families lost their loved ones in this senseless and preventable incident. There are lessons here we all need to learn about ensuring our roadways are as safe as possible for everyone on them. When operating such cars and trucks, there’s no room for arrogance or apathy when it comes to adhering to the law.