The following editorial was originally published in the Hudson Registar-Star:
Two years ago, we were asking, “Could legal marijuana dispensaries or bars be headed for our towns?” Municipal boards held informal community discussions and formal meetings to gauge local reaction to the state’s legalization of adult-use cannabis and whether the village should opt in or out. Town and village leaders talked about moving forward and formed special committees to look at all the options.
Then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed bills legalizing recreational adult-use cannabis. There was to be a 9% state excise tax imposed on marijuana sales and a 4% local tax. Counties were supposed to receive 25% of the local tax revenue and 75% was earmarked for cities, towns or villages, according to the legislation.
But now, those plans are stumbling. On Aug. 18, a New York judge blocked the state’s retail marijuana program from issuing or processing dispensary licenses. The ruling came after a group of veterans sued over rules that allowed people with drug convictions to open the first dispensaries. The decision could represent a serious setback for the state’s legal marijuana industry, which has been defined by a slow licensing rollout and a glut of excess marijuana crops.
The veterans’ lawsuit argues that state marijuana regulators improperly limited the initial round of licenses to people with prior marijuana convictions, rather than a wider group of so-called social equity applicants included in the original law.
The irony behind the whole story is that as this is happening, legal challenges have allowed an illicit market to flourish. We’re not saying the judge’s decision will be upheld or that legal cannabis dispensaries in New York are doomed. But realistically, the injunction makes it more, not less, likely that towns and villages will not reap the financial benefits anytime soon.